Re: Has anyone tried the new-ish Hornady .224 52 gr ELD Match on Woodchucks?? If the 52gr ELD-M is anything like the 52gr A-max that Hornady used to make, they should work extremely well. One of my best friends had a Winchester Coyote in 22-250 and I believe they have a 1-14tw barrel. I worked up many different loads for it and the only two bullets it liked were 40 grainers of just about any make and the 52gr Amax. Never shot anything except paper and 4 or 5 coyotes with it but those 52 Amax made tiny little groups and were VERY deadly on yotes and were definitely NOT pelt friendly.



With this new 52gr ELD-M having a polymer tip, I'd sure think they'd turn a woodchuck inside out, especially, if you plan to launch them 3600fps+ or 3600++. Should make for some fun viewing.