Groundhog Safari I leave NC for Pennsylvania in a week or so and will be there to seek out long range opps for groundhogs from my fixed bench. I will be in the North of the state up against NY mostly and I will be there until October or whenever I run out of money because I am retired without other responsibilities.



I am armed with wildcats from .17 Mach IV ( in case I am attacked) to a .260 Ackley. My immediate goal is to take a hog with the .260 (my newest stick) at 1500 yards. If I pull that off I will be looking hard for the 1 mile opportunity. I was hoping to take my .408 Wildcat in case it could be utilized but it is under reconstruction from a Bench gun to a tactical and will lose 30 lbs or so at the same time.



I have basically spent my life to get to this level and hope to go further. I carry two rangefinders, 1 an optical Barr & Stroud, and the other a Sig 2K,a Kestrel 5700 wind meter with Applied Ballistics, Swarovski Big Eyes, 10 by 10 canopy, camera, tent, etc. I will either be in the tent and in my large Van depending on weather. Hopefully. I can find a source of water to clean up.



I hope to document every shot taken over the stay and report to this thread occasionally.I have had others ask to join me but only a couple had equipment for the long ranges and I can't have shots taken at the close ones without hurting my chances long. I have been surprised to find almost no one shooting hogs long as those with appropriate equipment are tied up shooting metal in tournaments. That is ok by me though, MORE FOR ME.