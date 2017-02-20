Good Method For Beaver Hunting



Here is a video of this being put into practice from last evening...

Note, this is a completely legal tactic for depredating beavers in Texas. Check local laws before applying. I have now used this tactic several times with the same results. It is really quite easy. If you wish to hunt beaver instead of trapping them, the beaver can be brought in to a specific location, partially or totally out of the water, and stationary or nearly stationary for the shot. You simply break open a shallow portion of the beaver's dam earlier in the day and return that evening when the beaver will be most active. The beaver will go to the damaged portion of the dam to either inspect it or to actually try to repair it. At that time, the beaver may be partially or totally above the water and its motion greatly slowed. That becomes the opportune time to shoot. For my situation, I like to break open a part of the dam near the opposite bank of the creek so that I will have a good backstop in case it should happen to skip off the water.