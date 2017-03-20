getting ready for spring woodchucks I have a new 22-250 savage bolt that i am working up loads for right now, but this one is almost ready to go. something a bit different. It is a .257 caliber air force condor. It has a 32 inch firearm barrel on it, shrouded. heavy hammer and spring, and modified valve. I have had it up over 1000fps with 85 grain cast, but i have it cut back to 990 with 65 grainers to save some air. when the weather stabilizes i will get out and get some shot count per fill info with it. i am suspecting about 6-10. i have shot it out the back door so far a few times and have gotten a few 1/2 moa 3 shot groups at 100yds using a makeshift rest. with my 75 yd zero and shooting at it's current setting, i can in theory, use my mildots with no turret adjustment out to about 260 yds. (assuming it holds it's accuracy at that range..remains to be seen) it still packs about 75ft lbs of energy at that range. Forgot to mention, it is also shrouded and quiet for the power it puts out Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger