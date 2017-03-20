Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Varmint Hunting
Reload this Page getting ready for spring woodchucks
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Varmint Hunting Techniques For Prairie Dogs, Woodchucks, etc.

Reply

getting ready for spring woodchucks
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-20-2017, 04:17 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 8
getting ready for spring woodchucks
I have a new 22-250 savage bolt that i am working up loads for right now, but this one is almost ready to go. something a bit different. It is a .257 caliber air force condor. It has a 32 inch firearm barrel on it, shrouded. heavy hammer and spring, and modified valve. I have had it up over 1000fps with 85 grain cast, but i have it cut back to 990 with 65 grainers to save some air. when the weather stabilizes i will get out and get some shot count per fill info with it. i am suspecting about 6-10. i have shot it out the back door so far a few times and have gotten a few 1/2 moa 3 shot groups at 100yds using a makeshift rest. with my 75 yd zero and shooting at it's current setting, i can in theory, use my mildots with no turret adjustment out to about 260 yds. (assuming it holds it's accuracy at that range..remains to be seen) it still packs about 75ft lbs of energy at that range. Forgot to mention, it is also shrouded and quiet for the power it puts out
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
getting ready for spring woodchucks-condor-257.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-20-2017, 08:23 PM
gj gj is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 75
Re: getting ready for spring woodchucks
Holy sheot !
__________________
radiationslave@hotmail.com
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-20-2017, 08:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 8
Re: getting ready for spring woodchucks
It will get the job done. I have already taken several coyotes with it. Three over the 100yd mark, but not past 120yds yet... took me quite a while to put this together as funds have been limited. I can turn it up to over 1000fps with 90+ grain cast, but i would need to get a carbon fiber bottle with a higher fill capacity and run it at a 34-3500psi fill. right now i run it at 3100 on the stock bottle. 142ft lb at the muzzle is plenty with the 65s, and i can still turn it up and run it at 190ft lb without swapping springs or hammer weight. just a power wheel adjustment and switch to 85gr slugs
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« New to me Tikka T3 .223 and 70 grain RDF BULLETS | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC