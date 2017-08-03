Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Fiocchi .223 and .204 Ammo
Unread 03-08-2017, 01:24 PM
Fiocchi .223 and .204 Ammo
I load for everything .22-250 and larger that I shoot. Can't quite bring myself to load for my .223s with the price of factory ammo. Just picked up a .204 yesterday also to shoot prairie dogs this spring/summer and figured I would just run some factory ammo through it to build a brass stock.

Anybody shooting the Fiocchis loaded with vmax? How was the accuracy/consistency? How good is the brass?

I am thinking 40 grain in the .223 and 32 in the .204.

The .223 will be ran through a mix of bolt guns and ARs. Any issues with the Fiocchis in an AR platform?

Thanks in advance.
