Finally got my Tikka! Hi,

Sort of a funny story?



I'm left handed so hangout on the "Sniper Hide" Left Hand buy and sell section over there.



A fellow there was selling his Tikka XLR Element Chassis for a real good price!



I don't ave a Tikka but knew I would get one, don't care for the other affordable brands really.



I asked about the rifle also but he said he did not want to sell it?



So I was surprised a few days ago when he pit it up for sale at the same site.



I bought it!



It is a SS action, in Match 243, 1:8 SS BRUX 20" barrel (3-400 rd count) with threaded muzzle with muzzle cap.

Was put together by "Moon" at Cresent Customs!



Has a Sterk swept bolt handle Hinterland Alum. Shroud, EGW 20MOA Rail.



To say I am happy with this is an under statement, sometimes the stars align I guess!



Anyone here like Tikkas???