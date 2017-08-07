Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Varmint Hunting

Finally got my Tikka!
  #1  
07-08-2017, 11:02 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 13
Finally got my Tikka!
Hi,
Sort of a funny story?

I'm left handed so hangout on the "Sniper Hide" Left Hand buy and sell section over there.

A fellow there was selling his Tikka XLR Element Chassis for a real good price!

I don't ave a Tikka but knew I would get one, don't care for the other affordable brands really.

I asked about the rifle also but he said he did not want to sell it?

So I was surprised a few days ago when he pit it up for sale at the same site.

I bought it!

It is a SS action, in Match 243, 1:8 SS BRUX 20" barrel (3-400 rd count) with threaded muzzle with muzzle cap.
Was put together by "Moon" at Cresent Customs!

Has a Sterk swept bolt handle Hinterland Alum. Shroud, EGW 20MOA Rail.

To say I am happy with this is an under statement, sometimes the stars align I guess!

Anyone here like Tikkas???
