.224 tracer rounds. Has anybody shot these?



M856 5.56mm .224 Diameter 63 Grain Tracer Bullet 500 Count

Price: $69.49

In Stock

Magnum Materials

283-M856500 __________________

.270 Ackley improved 29 inch 1.250 dia. target barrel 7mm STW 28 inch 1.250 target barrel. I also love my .458 mag for varmints and the biggest game in the world.