.223 and Kestrel



I spot and range with the Leica, get a firing solution with the Kestrel and dial it up on the scope and pop the chuck. The farmer loves me. Boy am I having fun! I have a Savage Model 10 with a McGowan 26 inch 8 twist varmint barrel and a Burris XTR II 4-20x50 scope. I also have a Leica 1000 range finder and recently bought a Kestrel Sportsman to give an exact firing solution based on range to target and wind direction and speed. I programmed the Kestrel with the MV of my 75 gr A-Max handloads and selected the G7 ballistic profile and it is spot on! As long as I do my part on the trigger this combo is deadly on rock chucks. I've only been out 4 times now and already am up to 72 chucks with the longest kill at 423 yards. Anything out to 250 yards is a sure thing.I spot and range with the Leica, get a firing solution with the Kestrel and dial it up on the scope and pop the chuck. The farmer loves me.