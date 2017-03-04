Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards
Reload this Page Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards Techniques For Coyote, Fox and Cat Hunting

Reply

Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:57 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 9
Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17
Cape Cod Winter of 2017, wow what a season ! ! !
I have called in doubles before but this was my 1st confirmed double kill and witnessed by a really good friend Mark. Started out with some howls from my super trick Herbs Howler. This howler is sick. Totally looks awesome and sounds even better. Followed that up with some rancid rabbit from a Caver hand call. After a quick wait it hit the fox pro and some " Pup feeding frenzy ". Before I knew it, I had a coyote coming in hard off the island about 120yds out. Before I had even got down to the scope, I could see another one coming hard right behind the first one. " Stay calm and relax " I followed the 1st one in the scope and about 70 yds out he hit the brakes, that was it for him, Boom / Flop. The other one peeled off to the right. I swung over, barked and when he stopped I sent another Hornady 53r Vamx down the line. Another BOOM/ FLOP
Wrapped up this season with a dozen, my best ever ! ! !
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17-img_0068.jpg   Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17-img_0054.jpg  

Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17-img_0056.jpg  
Last edited by dslauger; 04-03-2017 at 01:07 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-03-2017, 11:55 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 10
Re: Winter Coyote Hunting Pics 1/17
I cant help but wonder what coyote meat tastes like.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« SOLD++Foxpro Firestorm + FastCharger $180++SOLD | 2016-17 Winter coyotes »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC