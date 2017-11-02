Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


valuable lesson !!!
valuable lesson !!!
Had to happen to me this AM and just wanted to pass it on to any other newbies.
Everything was working out perfect right down to the wind direction. Spotted the dog working the field behind me and with the cover allowed me to turn the caller on without being noticed. Perfect response by coyote, he circled back around down wind and was on his way to the decoy. All I could do was think that this was going to be my 1st coyote ever called in and shot.He stops out at about 100 yrds and bang. Then proceeds to trot off. Lesson is keep your emotions under control , keep your head down and gently squeeze the trigger. If that is followed the next thing you see is a dead dog on the ground ! Not hearing the little voice in the back of your head SCREAMING at you STUPID DUMMY. That will not happen again.
