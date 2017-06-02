Tough Coyote Today was my first attempt at real coyote hunting. I picked a stand to fit the wind and set out a buddy's ecaller and decoy and got in a box stand that was close. After calling for about 4 min I gave it a break. Less than a min later a black coyote came running across the field approx 25 yards from the decoy so 100 yards from me. I tried to stop him but he only slowed so I took the shot. I hit him far back and saw blood as he ran across the field. He ran into the woods and disappeared. I gave it about 20 min and went looking for him. I located a good blood trail that lead me to a ditch where I saw a handful of intestines. It was beginning to get dark so I went back to the truck and retrieved a brighter light. I tracked him another 250 yards and found more intestines. I finally had to call it and will go back in the am. I had no idea they were that tough.



I was shooting a 223 with a 62gr Speer SP. I think I may switch to a ballistic tip but my rifle shoots the Speer great. Hopefully I can post a pic tomorrow. He had a nice size white spot on his chest.



Now I'm going to have to buy a call and decoy.