Reed's 17cal 32gr
Reed's 17cal 32gr
Just got a box of Reeds 17cal 32gr Re-batted Boat-tail Hollow Points...........These bullets have a .301 BC. Ran them through the Berger Ballistic Calculator at 3800fps which is do able out of a 17 Remington. With 400lbs of Energy being the minimum for a clean kill on a Coyotes that puts the Killing range of the 17 Remington out to 525 yards. All things considered and with tons of information and feedback from other Fur Hunters showing that the 17cal bullet is King if you don't want a large exit hole.
This pretty much puts the 17 Remington back at the top If you want a fur friendly rifle cartridge ..................

Could not believe that going from a 25gr Berger @ .152 BC to the Reeds 32gr. @ .301 extended the killing distance by over 250 yards.................

Now begins the load development using IMR 8208 XBR..................we will see
