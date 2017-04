Re: Full Moon Coyotes - 170 & 140 Yards

Nice Shooting, I saw one yesterday at 2:20 pm but could not get a shot. I sure do wish we could use night vision around here. Sure would help control the population. Like peta says I will be spaying and neutering.Just depends on how long they'll stay there to let me play Dr. Thanks for the Videos. I'm jealous.

