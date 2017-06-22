Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



First Coyotes of Summer
Unread 06-22-2017, 12:24 PM
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Forestburg, Montague County, Texas
Posts: 274
Hogs on my north Texas properties have disappeared of late. The ranchers are not seeing any recent damage either. However, the coyotes are still around.

I set on on a pipeline sendero that had been recently mowed. This runs through some old growth woods on the property that are a haven for the hogs according to the landowner. I have seen hogs retreat back into these woods and so figured they are probably nesting there and that I would be in a good place to call some out into the clearing. Nothing doing. After a couple of hours, coyotes showed up and an hour or so after that, I was invaded by cattle and so I moved on to the next property. No hogs there either, but another coyote happened to come trotting through for the last time...
