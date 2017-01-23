Finally got him I have been after this yote for several months. I called him once. He was coming and when he got to about 200 yds he stopped. I should have taken the shot but I thought I could get him closer then he turned around and trotted off, he stopped at 400 and I did a hale mary with my new AR that I had never shot that far with it. I missed. I saw him and a female during our gun season neither would come to the call. I saw them again late one afternoon. The sun was going down and I was blinded by the sun couldn't make the shot, they were only 100yds. A week later I saw him trotting across the field at 300yds. He would not stop much less come. I had a deer carcass out after I deboned the meat. They always came to it at night. I set up the other morning and set my motion decoy out and turned it on. Never called just set and watched. At 7;30 he came trotting across the field. He stopped at 184 yds . He looked at the decoy then he started staring at the old carcass. It was about 75 yards from him and the decoy was about 30 yards to my left, 184 yards from him. Anyway I let him have a Hornandy 55sp from my 220 swift before he could make up his mind. At the shot he fell over and kicked a couple of times. I have been using V maxes and they leave a big hole these sps small hole in and no exit. I bought a couple of thousands 55sp for shooting in my ARs . I had so many and they don't shoot good enough in my AR or Mini 14. They like heaver bullets. The swift loves them. For years I just shot 53 hp match in it. Anyway now to get his mate. Some time silence 'is better especially when they are call shy.