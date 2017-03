Dog down

I crank it to 18 where and get back on him.. give a whoop!. he stopped and turns right, looking at me..I guess he's close to 400 now, I hold on his flank and send it.. boom. He jumps and turns 180* and runs... try's to any how.. I loose sight of him over a hill.. I standup in time to see him roll up... i then drive up to closer and got out with my little guy and lab to let her work then sent... needless to say I didn't get a chance to practices today..











I'm going to try and keep this as sort as I can. I just got this rifle at the end of December, a savage 110FCP in 300wm topped with a vortex HRS 6-24. I started working up a load for 215g Bergers last month. I found what works for me and the rifle. Starting them at 2930fps,10fps Es using H1000. Since then I've been working on the drop card.. i have hits on milk jugs at 450,580,932 and 972. Pleased with my results and confident on how it's shooting I decided to go out today and practice in the wind. As I got closer to my shooting area I stopped to check the wind speed,12-15 steady gusting to 20. then slowly started to drive up to the target area to set up. that's when I saw this guy at 200 yards down low between two hill. I shopped and he looked like he was going to run then just continued walked in his direction of travel. Dead away me.. by the time I got my k2000 out he was at around 300.. my rifle was safely tucked under my back seat, with the bipod on the floor... I managed to get the Harris attached and round loaded.. I ranged again.. 350 and still on the move... I lay down and give a whoop... scope was still on 6power:/I crank it to 18 where and get back on him.. give a whoop!. he stopped and turns right, looking at me..I guess he's close to 400 now, I hold on his flank and send it.. boom. He jumps and turns 180* and runs... try's to any how.. I loose sight of him over a hill.. I standup in time to see him roll up... i then drive up to closer and got out with my little guy and lab to let her work then sent... needless to say I didn't get a chance to practices today..