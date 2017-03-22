Coyote hunting out of deer blind Looking for something to do this spring. Keep coyotes off property too. Still 20" of snow. Bought .243 for coyote hunting couple years ago, but never got around to it.



I realize the more effort you put in, the more successful you will be, and the more you will want to do it. But I also just want to try it. I have a number of permanent deer blinds. Some box ground blinds, tower blind enclosed, and tree stand that is has half walls.



I was thinking of trying one of the enclosed blinds, concealment and warmer. Any body using deer blinds? I figure they have been there for years. So coyotes shouldn't be concerned.





Also I hate to sound cheap, but I just want to get one. Like to spend less the $100 on call. Talking to local hunter, he said he had luck with turkey call. Got a turkey tag, only one call. New that too.



Thinking about this weekend, so not sure how much time I have to learn any hard calls.



Should I get a reed call and save up for electronic? Can I get cheap electronic caller?



Again I know, doing things half assed, gets the same results. Just wanted to get out and try.