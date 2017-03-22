Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards
Reload this Page Coyote hunting out of deer blind
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards Techniques For Coyote, Fox and Cat Hunting

Reply

Coyote hunting out of deer blind
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-22-2017, 10:10 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 70
Coyote hunting out of deer blind
Looking for something to do this spring. Keep coyotes off property too. Still 20" of snow. Bought .243 for coyote hunting couple years ago, but never got around to it.

I realize the more effort you put in, the more successful you will be, and the more you will want to do it. But I also just want to try it. I have a number of permanent deer blinds. Some box ground blinds, tower blind enclosed, and tree stand that is has half walls.

I was thinking of trying one of the enclosed blinds, concealment and warmer. Any body using deer blinds? I figure they have been there for years. So coyotes shouldn't be concerned.


Also I hate to sound cheap, but I just want to get one. Like to spend less the $100 on call. Talking to local hunter, he said he had luck with turkey call. Got a turkey tag, only one call. New that too.

Thinking about this weekend, so not sure how much time I have to learn any hard calls.

Should I get a reed call and save up for electronic? Can I get cheap electronic caller?

Again I know, doing things half assed, gets the same results. Just wanted to get out and try.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-22-2017, 01:08 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,859
Re: Coyote hunting out of deer blind
I'd look for an older model electronic.

Blinds could work, only trying will tell.

I think I'd rather use a blind with bait than calls.

Just conversation, long ways from expert advice.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Too much horsepower for coyote? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC