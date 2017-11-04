Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards
Reload this Page Best manual coyote calls?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards Techniques For Coyote, Fox and Cat Hunting

Reply

Best manual coyote calls?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-11-2017, 09:24 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 826
Best manual coyote calls?
What are the best hand/mouth coyote calls?
FWIW, I've decided to delay getting an electronic call B/C I need a chronograph for load development. This fall I plan to get a good electronic call.

I'm pretty good at calling ducks, geese and turkeys. For turkeys I have several mouth and slate calls and one box call. I'm pretty good with mouth calls and have called in several turkeys with them. Slate calls are for "mixing it up" with the box or mouth calls to make it sound like there is a small flock with one or two horny jakes.

All this is to say I can use manual calls fairly well, including a grunt call for deer.
So I think I can learn manual coyote calls as well.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 2016-17 Winter coyotes | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:38 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC