Best manual coyote calls? What are the best hand/mouth coyote calls?

FWIW, I've decided to delay getting an electronic call B/C I need a chronograph for load development. This fall I plan to get a good electronic call.



I'm pretty good at calling ducks, geese and turkeys. For turkeys I have several mouth and slate calls and one box call. I'm pretty good with mouth calls and have called in several turkeys with them. Slate calls are for "mixing it up" with the box or mouth calls to make it sound like there is a small flock with one or two horny jakes.



All this is to say I can use manual calls fairly well, including a grunt call for deer.

So I think I can learn manual coyote calls as well.



