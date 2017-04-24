Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



95 tmk .243
95 tmk .243
Anyone using this bullet for coyotes yet? Found some long range coyote load possibilities today running RL17. Three different charges and all under 1/3 MOA with the fastest at 3280...The AR10T has had a steady diet of 87 VMAX and 105 AMAX for years, split the difference in weight and take the higher BC, not a bad proposition. If the terminal effect is anything like the 69/77 TMK, I think I'll be buying a few boxes.
