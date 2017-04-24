95 tmk .243 Anyone using this bullet for coyotes yet? Found some long range coyote load possibilities today running RL17. Three different charges and all under 1/3 MOA with the fastest at 3280...The AR10T has had a steady diet of 87 VMAX and 105 AMAX for years, split the difference in weight and take the higher BC, not a bad proposition. If the terminal effect is anything like the 69/77 TMK, I think I'll be buying a few boxes. __________________

AR-10T in .308 & .243 both 24"

700 LA 7 WSM 30" 5R

AR-15 Rock River lower, WOA 26" varmint upper

Savage/ Broughton 23" .308