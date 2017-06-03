900 yards on the run!!! With a .204! I know, I know...I couldn't hardly believe it myself.



I'm a big fan of browning Abolts and a year ago picked up my 4th one, this one in .204. Using the hornady 32gr ammo at 4225 it was just deadly all year on pd's. I swear it seemed even when I had the crosshairs off in a old man unsteady hold it would still hit em. 20 in a row at 150-250 yards in a 15mph wind one day.



Anyhoo...after shooting a few yotes at close range I never had one go further then 5 yards.



Mid January 2017 I changed locations to go try the open flats where I'd whacked several,over the last few years, where there are little canyons every 1500 yards and then just wide open country with little cover.



After setting up the decoy about 60 yards away and turning on the alpha dog call I wiggled back in to the only available bush about 2' high and waited. Now Before turning on the call I had ranged a few spots and could not get it to work past 450 yards so onward I went.



After 5 minutes of calling I spied a dog who seemed to have no interest in the call whatsoever and who was well beyond (I thought) my 450 yard mark. I turned the custom turret on the Leupold 6.5x20 up to 650yards and after waiting for the big male to wander around a bit finally had him stop long enough for a shot.



Didn't see where it hit, but by his reaction (not much) I wasn't close. There was a gentle 10mph breeze, so thinking I was short and wind blown off in front of him I ratcheted the turret all the way to 750yards and let another one fly. This time his nonchalant wandering turned into a little trot that told me I was getting closer. I kept thinking I was short.



By the time I racked in another shell he had put another 75 yards between us so I held 4' high and 8' out in front of him and let it rip. That kicked him in high gear and I figured I had one more shot before he got so far I wouldn't have a prayer.



One more round, this one holding 10' high and 15' in front of him, and with the non-existent recoil of the .204 and the scope turned to 18x I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw him stumble, then another 40 yards or so do a face plant in the dirt.



Once he hit high gear he had easily put another 100 yards plus on me before that 4th shot and it was much like a turkey bowl family football game, with the-"go long and I'll hit you in the corner of the end zone." Aaron Rodgers type stuff.



I sat there and tried to get landmarks just in case I'd really hit him, then went and got the truck hidden 200yards over the hill behind me and drove to the first spot I'd shot at him and then ranged back to where I was sitting. After several try's I finally got a couple of readings at 540yards to my little bush. Ahhh...I'd been shooting over him.



I then just for fun figured I was there, I might as well go make some effort to find the critter just in case something wierd happened and he did catch that Hail Mary pass.



After 10 minutes I was just about to give it up and then...you have got to be kidding me, there he was. NO WAY? YES! WAY!!! I ranged back down to where the truck was parked where I first launched at him and it said 420 yards from where he now lay. Backing off some for his final 50 yards or so before giving up the ghost this old doggy was hit at slightly over 900 yards!!!



A big male, great light colored hide, and...no sign of an entry or exit wound. Maybe he just had a heart attack laughing at my long range antics, or???



I dropped him off to some young friends who sell the hides, with the promise they'd tell me what they found for a bullet location. Well, I'd rather be lucky then good, and in this case it appeared I was both. One in the guts. One in the top of the shoulders.



This weekend I followed it up with the same armament at 425 yards on a dog that hung up and then started to leave, but he was a standing shot and half the distance.



I'm trying to figure out how to photoshop myself in the pic with the 900 yard yote and the gun and make myself a nice plaque. Heck, every time I think about it I get stoked, and am more then a little amazed. 900 yards, little 32 grain .204. Running, and 2 hits. Who'd a thunk it????