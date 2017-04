255 Yard Thermal Shot on Mangy Coyote



The hogs stayed with the cattle on the neighbor's property just on the other side of the fence for another 2 hours. I had spotted a group of hogs on the neighbor's property and set up the call to try to draw them across the fence. I set up under some trees and waited for the call to draw them into the open. Instead, a coyote showed up after about 10 minutes. He promptly busted me and took off...