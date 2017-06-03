243 or 25-06 I know there are a lot of these but they all seem to have different circumstances. I have a 22-250 varmint barrel, 270 win BDL, and a 7 mag Sendero. This weekend my 8 year old daughter shot my 22-250 and had the most fun she has ever had. Now I am looking to fill in a gap in my collection.



I am looking for a coyote rig that could be used for deer also. Specifically something that I could double duty. Coyotes for me, deer for my kids while they grow. Do you go 243 or 25-06? I feel like the 243 is too close to the 22-250 but I already have a 270 so the 25-06 seems a little redundant there too. Just curious what other think to maybe give me some other angles to think about it because I have about hashed it to death in my head.