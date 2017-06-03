Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards
Reload this Page 243 or 25-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Coyote Hunting - From 10 Yards to over 1,000 Yards Techniques For Coyote, Fox and Cat Hunting

Reply

243 or 25-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 08:19 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 655
243 or 25-06
I know there are a lot of these but they all seem to have different circumstances. I have a 22-250 varmint barrel, 270 win BDL, and a 7 mag Sendero. This weekend my 8 year old daughter shot my 22-250 and had the most fun she has ever had. Now I am looking to fill in a gap in my collection.

I am looking for a coyote rig that could be used for deer also. Specifically something that I could double duty. Coyotes for me, deer for my kids while they grow. Do you go 243 or 25-06? I feel like the 243 is too close to the 22-250 but I already have a 270 so the 25-06 seems a little redundant there too. Just curious what other think to maybe give me some other angles to think about it because I have about hashed it to death in my head.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-06-2017, 08:33 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Texas
Posts: 520
Re: 243 or 25-06
The 243 will do anything the 25-06 will and ammo is cheaper and is available in more bullet variety, at least around here!
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-06-2017, 09:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: South West PA
Posts: 8
Re: 243 or 25-06
I'll throw out another vote for the 243. I've smoked deer, pronghorn, coyote, and prairie dogs with my Rem 700 VLS chambered in 243. IMO it's the most versatile caliber available. I wouldn't be caught without one.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-06-2017, 09:13 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,684
Re: 243 or 25-06
1982, it's a toss-up to me. All I can say is if it's the .243 get the faster twist so you can shoot heavier bullets. Good luck
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-06-2017, 09:27 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 655
Re: 243 or 25-06
If I go with a 243, it is going to be a VLS and shoot 95's hopefully. If it is a 25-06 it is most likely going to be a Long Range, small chance of a sendero, and probably shoot 115 burgers. Idk which one to go for.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-06-2017, 09:42 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 61
Re: 243 or 25-06
I was going to stay out of it,,, but since you brought up the Sendero, my vote is 25-06. You have one already so you know...
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-06-2017, 10:00 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 655
Re: 243 or 25-06
Yeah the Sendero is a fantastic weapon no doubt and adds a plus in the column of any caliber that produces one. The VLS is a fantastic piece in its own and no slouch by any means.

Maybe someone can enlighten me. How is it that a 25-06 is always considered "low recoil" and a 270 is not mentioned in that conversation given their similarities? I understand the bullet weight difference. But for the most part, powder chargers really quite similar and 115 grains isn't far off from the 130's I shoot in the 270. Maybe if someone could convince me there would be a real difference in the two and I would feel better about a 25-06.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 900 yards on the run!!! With a .204! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC