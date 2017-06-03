I know there are a lot of these but they all seem to have different circumstances. I have a 22-250 varmint barrel, 270 win BDL, and a 7 mag Sendero. This weekend my 8 year old daughter shot my 22-250 and had the most fun she has ever had. Now I am looking to fill in a gap in my collection.
I am looking for a coyote rig that could be used for deer also. Specifically something that I could double duty. Coyotes for me, deer for my kids while they grow. Do you go 243 or 25-06? I feel like the 243 is too close to the 22-250 but I already have a 270 so the 25-06 seems a little redundant there too. Just curious what other think to maybe give me some other angles to think about it because I have about hashed it to death in my head.
I'll throw out another vote for the 243. I've smoked deer, pronghorn, coyote, and prairie dogs with my Rem 700 VLS chambered in 243. IMO it's the most versatile caliber available. I wouldn't be caught without one.
If I go with a 243, it is going to be a VLS and shoot 95's hopefully. If it is a 25-06 it is most likely going to be a Long Range, small chance of a sendero, and probably shoot 115 burgers. Idk which one to go for.
Yeah the Sendero is a fantastic weapon no doubt and adds a plus in the column of any caliber that produces one. The VLS is a fantastic piece in its own and no slouch by any means.
Maybe someone can enlighten me. How is it that a 25-06 is always considered "low recoil" and a 270 is not mentioned in that conversation given their similarities? I understand the bullet weight difference. But for the most part, powder chargers really quite similar and 115 grains isn't far off from the 130's I shoot in the 270. Maybe if someone could convince me there would be a real difference in the two and I would feel better about a 25-06.