17 Remington Questions I just purchased a new CC 527 in the 17 Remington. I have a 17 Hornet and a .221 in the CZ and in the past have used the 22 Hornet and one converted 22K Hornet all of the CZ's That I have use shot as good as a Custom. My 17 Hornet using the 20gr V Max and 12.5gr of VV-120 shoots five shot groups at and under .5



Right now I putting together everything I need for the 17 Remington. I purchased some 25gr Bergers Have 200 of Todd Kindlers 25gr Golds and 200 of his 23gr..........Did talk to him a while back and he is no longer making bullets but sold his dies and the guy that purchased them is not offering them to the public at this time........... I also got some CFE 223 Powder



Has anyone used this Powder in there 17 Remingtons??



This biggest issue I see right now with the 17 is that bullet makers like Todd no longer offers his find bullets In fact I purchased his last box of 25gr Golds. That just leaves Hornady and Berger that make a 25gr Bullet............



Any one know of other bullet makers that make bullets 25gr or larger.



I loaded up some of the 23gr in the 17 Hornet and with 11.6gr of VV 120 and seating these bullets at 1.770 I'm getting groups below .5



Any information would be appreciated