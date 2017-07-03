Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


155 Yard Called Coyote
03-07-2017
Forestburg, Montague County, Texas
155 Yard Called Coyote
Well, calving season has started and the landowner asked that I keep an eye out for coyotes, not that coyotes are ever off the radar. I know there seems to be some mixed opinions on how much of a threat coyotes are to cattle. I spoke at some length about this with the landowner and he said for 10 months out of the year, they really aren't a threat, but during calving, they are and that is when he usually sees them in daylight, mixed with the cattle and going after his calves. So I started out the evening calling coyotes. Well after not being successful of getting a coyote in close, I tried to call in hogs and that is when I managed to bring in a coyote close enough to shoot.
03-07-2017
Re: 155 Yard Called Coyote
Every year during calving season I kill coyotes that are looking for an easy meal. So far I have only killed two but in the past I have killed doubles when I had as many as four of them sitting and watching the calves, waiting for their chance. I would upload pictures but it appears I am not doing something right in my attempts to do so.
