Mooning Coyotes on the Nightshift
Mooning Coyotes on the Nightshift
My hunting partner, Tom Haas, and I had been waiting all year (as we do every year) for an opportunity to night hunt coyotes by a full moon in the winter. To do so usually requires a cloudless sky and little or no wind and, of course, a full moon or near to it. And for those who do not hunt in the state of North Dakota, the odds of that happening on the same day are slightly worse than winning the Mega millions lottery or taking a selfie with Bigfoot. But to our luck, the stars aligned and it happened the first weekend in December of 2014. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Mooning Coyotes on the Nightshift, By Eric Ketterer. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
