Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Magazine Articles > Hunting Success Stories - Discussion
Reload this Page 7 Days in Eastern Cape South Africa
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

7 Days in Eastern Cape South Africa
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 09:28 AM
Administrator
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 1,157
7 Days in Eastern Cape South Africa
Quote:
My dad Floyd and my stepmother Janice had been to South Africa twice, and upon their return the second time in 2014 they said they were going back again in 2016. I had always thought that when my dad started going to Africa, it would be very special for me to join him on an African safari. So I told him that I definitely would be going with him and my stepmother in 2016. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, 7 Days in Eastern Cape South Africa, By John Gordanier. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
__________________
.
What's In Len's Backpack?

See Len's take on his own 51 items.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« My 8,000 Foot Wyoming Black Bear - By Len Backus | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC