7 Days in Eastern Cape South Africa Quote: My dad Floyd and my stepmother Janice had been to South Africa twice, and upon their return the second time in 2014 they said they were going back again in 2016. I had always thought that when my dad started going to Africa, it would be very special for me to join him on an African safari. So I told him that I definitely would be going with him and my stepmother in 2016. Read More... 7 Days in Eastern Cape South Africa This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By John Gordanier. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

.

What's In Len's Backpack?



See Len's take on his own 51 items. __________________