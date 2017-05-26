Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



What Caliber for XP-100
Hey everyone. I've got an XP-100 at Nine Run being built right now but it looks like im gonna sell it once it gets finished. I was going to build a 6 BR but I want something that will be likely to sell. Any ideas? Its been trued had a Defiance side bolt release put on and I've got a McMillan centergrip stock in gap camo I believe that will be here next week. Current location won't do this gun justice so I'm just gonna sell it and reinvest in a more location friendly firearm. Any tips on what people are looking for would be great! Also anyone interested in maybe buying the finished product please speak up we can work something out. Thanks!!
