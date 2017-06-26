Waterbuck of a lifetime





Waterbuck of a lifetime. Double kneeling off of Bog Gear. Tried both prone and sitting, but there was too many limbs in the way. Even with double kneeling I had to thread the needle so to speak. Relatively short shot at 176 yards I think (Could be 167). One shot and 40 yards later he was done. Thanks to Thinus En Sanet Steyn (Big Water Safaris) and Philip! Had a hunting/shooting buddy with me too, Todd Fischer. Another very good friend, Darrell Holland had hunted with me on my first day. 7mm Dakota XP-100/180 Grain Berger. It will be measured tomorrow. He weighed 750 pounds.

Ernie (xphunter) "The Un-Tactical"

