My first SP kill
My first SP kill
I've had an XP 100 7mm-08 for about 8 years and have been trying off and on to get a shot at a deer or antelope. It finally came together for me. I set up at the edge of a field with my back to a tree and a stump in front of me with a couple of sand bags. This buck came out shortly after sunset and presented me with a head on shot at 236 yards. I put a 140 gr ballistic tip right on the money and he ran about 150 yards. Couldn't be happier with the shot and the deer.
My first SP kill-20161228_200709.jpg  
The critters have to win every time, I only have to win once.

NRA Life Member

NRA Life Member
