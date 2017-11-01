My first SP kill I've had an XP 100 7mm-08 for about 8 years and have been trying off and on to get a shot at a deer or antelope. It finally came together for me. I set up at the edge of a field with my back to a tree and a stump in front of me with a couple of sand bags. This buck came out shortly after sunset and presented me with a head on shot at 236 yards. I put a 140 gr ballistic tip right on the money and he ran about 150 yards. Couldn't be happier with the shot and the deer. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger __________________

