Hunt with a desert eagle 44 mag?
Unread 01-16-2017, 02:44 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 33
Hunt with a desert eagle 44 mag?
Somewhat new to the this site, and very newbie to handgun hunting. I posted a reload question on the reload section on the MR Desert Eagle in 44 mag. Didn't even realize there was a section on handgun hunting till now.
Anyway, I purchased used a satin DE in 44 mag- came with two barrels, the standard issue and one that is round barrel, longer, and has a pic rail integrated on it. I assume this barrel is the hunt barrel, and am in the process of not only starting the reloads for it, but searching for a decent scope made for semi auto pistols. Never outfitted a pistol with a scope, just all rifles has been my experience. I'm assuming week that eye relief is a factor. Can anyone guide me on a decent scope that doesn't break the wallet?
Also, if anyone does hunt with one of these, can you let me in on the pros, cons, quirks, and drawbacks? I added drawbacks, cause the few I've talked to, had suggested I resell the thing, and that same person said that DE's are more of a novelty to own, and not so much practical in use. I haven't even begun to search past treads on a DE on here, but will soon, just to see for myself. Anyway, some insight would be welcome!
As always, thank you
SP1
