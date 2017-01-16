Hunt with a desert eagle 44 mag? Somewhat new to the this site, and very newbie to handgun hunting. I posted a reload question on the reload section on the MR Desert Eagle in 44 mag. Didn't even realize there was a section on handgun hunting till now.

Anyway, I purchased used a satin DE in 44 mag- came with two barrels, the standard issue and one that is round barrel, longer, and has a pic rail integrated on it. I assume this barrel is the hunt barrel, and am in the process of not only starting the reloads for it, but searching for a decent scope made for semi auto pistols. Never outfitted a pistol with a scope, just all rifles has been my experience. I'm assuming week that eye relief is a factor. Can anyone guide me on a decent scope that doesn't break the wallet?

Also, if anyone does hunt with one of these, can you let me in on the pros, cons, quirks, and drawbacks? I added drawbacks, cause the few I've talked to, had suggested I resell the thing, and that same person said that DE's are more of a novelty to own, and not so much practical in use. I haven't even begun to search past treads on a DE on here, but will soon, just to see for myself. Anyway, some insight would be welcome!

As always, thank you

SP1