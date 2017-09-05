Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Specialty Handgun Hunting
Reload this Page The Franken-Ruger goes on a diet
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Specialty Handgun Hunting Techniques For Specialty Handgun Hunting

Reply

The Franken-Ruger goes on a diet
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-09-2017, 09:22 AM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 2,831
The Franken-Ruger goes on a diet
Going to be doing some load development with the 158 grain Swift bullets on Thursday, then loading up some 158 Nosler's for pd'ing as well.
Looks quite a bit different that it did with a 15" barrel and the shorty brake.
Getting ready for big game season already.
Plan to do more killing with it, even more than last year.
Big game and prairie dogs.
PD shooting is mainly for practice off of Bog-Gear and other field rests.
The 357 Magnum is going to be seeing some action soon.




Original length (15") with brake:
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Rock Chucks! You shouldn't wait 20 years to go again... | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC