The Franken-Ruger goes on a diet

Looks quite a bit different that it did with a 15" barrel and the shorty brake.

Getting ready for big game season already.

Plan to do more killing with it, even more than last year.

Big game and prairie dogs.

PD shooting is mainly for practice off of Bog-Gear and other field rests.

The 357 Magnum is going to be seeing some action soon.









