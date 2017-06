First Specialty Pistol under construction I have a problem, I take a liking to things that are expensive and unique. I also love to hunt and shoot, add to that being friends with Ernie Bishop and it was unavoidable that I'd end up with a specialty pistol or two. Here is the first one! 223 with custom barrel I got used from gun broker. The thing shoots bug holes! With factory varmint ammo! I have started fitting a new walnut stock and can't wait to light up some prairie dogs at WY- Shot next week with it! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger