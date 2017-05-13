Carnage and Mayhem





I killed that small prairie dog standing, offhand, with no artificial support, at 125 yards with Chris's S&W Model 29DX that both Chris and Ken Kelly has done work on.

I don't shoot iron sighted handguns off-hand without support very often...But when I do, I sometimes get lucky!





Being near-sighted and wearing my glasses, presents problems for me shooting irons. I'm just past mid-50, and my eyes will not focus through the magnification for things up close, like front sights or reading. I take my glasses off for reading and computer work. If I would have shot with safety glasses on, I would have been able to focus on the front sight just fine, but I wouldn't be able to see the pd good enough or at all (he was a little one).

If I can see it clearly, dot sight or scope, I can hit it. I don't do that much off-hand practice, but shooting is shooting. Chris's revolver was easy to shoot.



I think the longest shot with my Franken Ruger was around 150 yards or so. I kind of sighted in the Franken Ruger while I was shooting at prairie dogs.



The longer shots I made with my XP were around 300 yards or maybe a little bit further than that, but nothing longer than 350 yards.

This was all close range killing shooting off the bog Gear-with the PSR top. Once I put down the revolvers, I knocked off those 50ish pds in less than 2 hours with the XP from the seated position.













It has been awhile since I have done close range pds with my XPs. Had a great time.

Chris was killing stuff with the S&W 44 Mag, His SA 22lr revolver (iron sights), and his Dominator in 357 Bains and Davis. Chris is absolutely deadly with his Dominator!



