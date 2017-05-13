Carnage and Mayhem

Thursday afternoon there was prairie dog mayhem and carnage in a short period of time. 3 dogs with the 357 FR and one with Chris Rhodes customized S&W 44 Mag, and then around 50 with my 6x47 XP-100/70 Nosler NBT's.
I killed that small prairie dog standing, offhand, with no artificial support, at 125 yards with Chris's S&W Model 29DX that both Chris and Ken Kelly has done work on.
I don't shoot iron sighted handguns off-hand without support very often...But when I do, I sometimes get lucky!
Being near-sighted and wearing my glasses, presents problems for me shooting irons. I'm just past mid-50, and my eyes will not focus through the magnification for things up close, like front sights or reading. I take my glasses off for reading and computer work. If I would have shot with safety glasses on, I would have been able to focus on the front sight just fine, but I wouldn't be able to see the pd good enough or at all (he was a little one).
If I can see it clearly, dot sight or scope, I can hit it. I don't do that much off-hand practice, but shooting is shooting. Chris's revolver was easy to shoot.
I think the longest shot with my Franken Ruger was around 150 yards or so. I kind of sighted in the Franken Ruger while I was shooting at prairie dogs.
The longer shots I made with my XP were around 300 yards or maybe a little bit further than that, but nothing longer than 350 yards.
This was all close range killing shooting off the bog Gear-with the PSR top. Once I put down the revolvers, I knocked off those 50ish pds in less than 2 hours with the XP from the seated position.
It has been awhile since I have done close range pds with my XPs. Had a great time.
Chris was killing stuff with the S&W 44 Mag, His SA 22lr revolver (iron sights), and his Dominator in 357 Bains and Davis. Chris is absolutely deadly with his Dominator!
We didnt even start to gather up all of the dogs for pics.