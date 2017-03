6.5 Creed Pachmayr Dominator--Ready for load development

It is an old school specialty pistol from the 80s.

It was customized by Chris Rhodes of Bayside Custom Gunworks. He has just recently moved to Newcastle, Wyoming.

When I got my Dominator, he fell in love with the concept and had to have one for himself....He now has a 357 Bain & Davis Dominator.

Mine has a 15" barrel, 1-8 Twist.

I will be starting load development with Hybrid 100V and 140 A-Max's.











