460 s&w
I Recently purchased a 460 S&W and was looking for the optimum (Not the heaviest) bullet weight for hunting.

The big revolver will push a 300 grain XTP MAG over 2,000 ft/sec and appears to be ideal for all round performance.

Load data shows a range of bullet weights from 200 grain @ 2315 ft/sec to a 390 grain @ 1800 ft/sec. The 300 grain is almost 2100 ft/sec and should perform well in the 8.5" barrel.

I hope someone that has one, can make a recommendation based on experience with large game.

So far it is very accurate at 250 to 300 yards and has very little drop. the 250 grain FTX also looks very good but may be to light for longer shots.

Thanks

J E CUSTOM
"PRESS ON"
