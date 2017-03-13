Re: Youth 30/06 load According to Nosler manual #6, the COAL for the 150 Accubond is the same as "BT". Well basically Nosler #6 uses the same COAL for all of them of 3.340"



so



Switching to Hodgdon's which specifies a COAL of 3.250"



Since you are using Hodgdon's powder, I'd go with their COAL.



Hodgdon's max load for 30-06 with a 150grain Nosler is 51grains.



%60 of 51 is 30.6, so yes that is your starting point.



There are many missing variables but these are supposed to be "safe" loading techniques per the powder maker/distributor.



The only real way to get the velocity is with a chronograph. However, I think you will need to go up from the minimum %60 load.



