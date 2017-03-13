Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Youth 30/06 load
03-12-2017, 09:02 PM
Youth 30/06 load
Look for some help on a light youth load for my 12 year old to elk hunt with. Look to use 150 gr Accubond with H4895 Hodgon say you can take H4895 max charge listed less 60%(.6) X max load and adjust up from there. Would like to see MV 2300 fps which will take him to 300 yds with 1000 ft # engery .
GRS. VEL.(FT/S) PRESS.
51.0 2976. 48,500 CUP. 51.0 X .6 = 30.6 gr starting need fps?
03-13-2017, 12:00 AM
Re: Youth 30/06 load
According to Nosler manual #6, the COAL for the 150 Accubond is the same as "BT". Well basically Nosler #6 uses the same COAL for all of them of 3.340"

so

Switching to Hodgdon's which specifies a COAL of 3.250"

Since you are using Hodgdon's powder, I'd go with their COAL.

Hodgdon's max load for 30-06 with a 150grain Nosler is 51grains.

%60 of 51 is 30.6, so yes that is your starting point.

There are many missing variables but these are supposed to be "safe" loading techniques per the powder maker/distributor.

The only real way to get the velocity is with a chronograph. However, I think you will need to go up from the minimum %60 load.

A chronograph is $100 and an invaluable tool.
03-13-2017, 12:00 AM
Re: Youth 30/06 load
