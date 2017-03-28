WTH is up with H4350 availability?

Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Edd
If you are searching for this for your 300 WSM, don't waste your time. It isn't the powder you need for that cartridge.
I am buy no means an reloading expert and are just about to make my first reloads for 300 WSM, and I did MANY, MANY "best powder searches and H4350 came up as many times as H4831ssc And R17 and supposedly H4350 yields slightly more velocity than 4831ssc and less pressure and less temp issues than RL17
May I ask why in your opinion H4350 is not a good powder for the 300 WSM and 180 grain bullets?
Thanks,
DJager/Art