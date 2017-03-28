WTH is up with H4350 availability? I guess I've been out touch with reloading for longer than I thought as I don't ever recall having this much trouble finding a single powder, yes I remember the dark days of the mostly self inflicted drought where very few powders or primers were available anywhere, but never a single powder.



I checked every source on line and OTC and absolutely NOBODY has H4350 instock, I could get any other powder but not H4350, what on earth gives? H4350 is one of Hodgdons most popular powders one would think Hodgdon would insure a large enough supply to meet demand and make equally large sums of $$$$



What am I missing?