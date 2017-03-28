Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page WTH is up with H4350 availability?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

WTH is up with H4350 availability?
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 10:06 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 73
WTH is up with H4350 availability?
I guess I've been out touch with reloading for longer than I thought as I don't ever recall having this much trouble finding a single powder, yes I remember the dark days of the mostly self inflicted drought where very few powders or primers were available anywhere, but never a single powder.

I checked every source on line and OTC and absolutely NOBODY has H4350 instock, I could get any other powder but not H4350, what on earth gives? H4350 is one of Hodgdons most popular powders one would think Hodgdon would insure a large enough supply to meet demand and make equally large sums of $$$$

What am I missing?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-28-2017, 10:13 AM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,237
Re: WTH is up with H4350 availability?
If you are searching for this for your 300 WSM, don't waste your time. It isn't the powder you need for that cartridge.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-28-2017, 10:14 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21
Re: WTH is up with H4350 availability?
Everybody and their dog is switching to 6.5CM and it's what everybody uses (for good reason it seems). I've heard that alternatives are RL-17, H4831SC, IMR 4451 but have yet to try them.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-28-2017, 01:02 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 34
Re: WTH is up with H4350 availability?
wcarmory.com has H4350 in stock. $29.50/lb.
Biggunoutdoors.com has it for $26.99/lb & 195.19/8lb.

I don't shoot it but a google search of H4350 came back with in stock sources.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-28-2017, 02:15 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 73
Re: WTH is up with H4350 availability?
[QUOTE=huntinherrrington;1298790]wcarmory.com has H4350 in stock. $29.50/lb.
Biggunoutdoors.com has it for $26.99/lb & 195.19/8lb.

I don't shoot it but a google search of H4350 came back with in stock sources.[/QUOTE
Thank you, HONESFTLY I also performed multiple in stock Goggle searches, but came up empty time after time.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-28-2017, 02:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 34
Re: WTH is up with H4350 availability?
Hey i hear ya! I haven't ordered from either place actually never even been to their site before now.
I searched H4350 in stock.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-28-2017, 02:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 73
Re: WTH is up with H4350 availability?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Edd View Post
If you are searching for this for your 300 WSM, don't waste your time. It isn't the powder you need for that cartridge.
I am buy no means an reloading expert and are just about to make my first reloads for 300 WSM, and I did MANY, MANY "best powder searches and H4350 came up as many times as H4831ssc And R17 and supposedly H4350 yields slightly more velocity than 4831ssc and less pressure and less temp issues than RL17

May I ask why in your opinion H4350 is not a good powder for the 300 WSM and 180 grain bullets?

Thanks,
DJager/Art
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« Dies, opinions | Bolt Difficulty after Firing! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC