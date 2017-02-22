Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
#
1
02-22-2017, 02:55 PM
tbrice23
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,552
Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
Cabelas, $36 a bag of 50. $5 shipping. If anyone is interested.
__________________
Brice
#
2
02-22-2017, 04:55 PM
dougduey
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 85
Re: Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
Thanks for posting this. I've been looking for 300 WSM brass priced less than $2/case
#
3
02-22-2017, 05:05 PM
tbrice23
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,552
Re: Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
You are welcome. I like Winchester brass. I've been about 4 years drought now on WSM cases.
__________________
Brice
