Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
Unread 02-22-2017, 02:55 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,552
Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
Cabelas, $36 a bag of 50. $5 shipping. If anyone is interested.
Brice
Unread 02-22-2017, 04:55 PM
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 85
Re: Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
Thanks for posting this. I've been looking for 300 WSM brass priced less than $2/case
Unread 02-22-2017, 05:05 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,552
Re: Winchester 300 wsm and 270 wsm available
You are welcome. I like Winchester brass. I've been about 4 years drought now on WSM cases.
Brice
