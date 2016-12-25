Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
12-25-2016, 08:42 AM
GaBoy
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Douglas Georgia
Posts: 16
Whidden Gun Works
Does anyone know if whidden Gun Works bushing will fit in my Redding dies.
Thanks
12-25-2016, 11:03 AM
243winxb
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: USA
Posts: 59
Re: Whidden Gun Works
Bushing dies use standard Redding/Wilson type bushings.
From>
http://www.accurateshooter.com/gear-...meter-seaters/
No experence. I use Redding bushing in Redding S die.
