Whidden Gun Works
Does anyone know if whidden Gun Works bushing will fit in my Redding dies.
Thanks
    Re: Whidden Gun Works
    Quote:
    Bushing dies use standard Redding/Wilson type bushings.
    From> http://www.accurateshooter.com/gear-...meter-seaters/

    No experence. I use Redding bushing in Redding S die.
