Re: Where to start? I have tried ladders. I have tried OCW. I have tried powder first. I have tried seating depth first. I do not think there is a correct answer. The problem I run into, which apparently others do not, is different powder charges prefer different seating depths so just because you start with parameter and find its sweet spot does not mean it will remain the same when you change the next parameter. You can what if this until the world ends. You will be stuck in analysis paralysis. If I were you I would seat the bullets at the lands and do a OCW at 100yds or a ladder at at least 400 yds. When you find the powder node then play with seating depth.