     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Where should the seating die contact the bullet
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Where should the seating die contact the bullet
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 06:58 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,060
Where should the seating die contact the bullet
For years we've all been taking "base to ogive" measurements. Seating bullets ti ogive measurements instead of COAL.

My factory seating dies all contact the bullet at about %50 of diameter, maybe less.

Where should it contact?
What is the optimal contact location?

I don't mean where does it. I know that. Across brands it's at %50 ish of diameter. Is that "best" if we are not measuring seating depth to that location?
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 07:17 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2005
    Location: Good Ol' Oklahoma
    Posts: 376
    Re: Where should the seating die contact the bullet
    My opinion (and it's just that...) would be closer to bullet diameter than what my current dies contact - it's less than 50% bullet diameter.

    I think if it was 75%-80% or even more, it would likely decrease bullet runout caused by seating the bullet.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 07:46 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2016
    Location: USA
    Posts: 63
    Re: Where should the seating die contact the bullet
    Redding
    Quote:
    The seating stem is precision ground to exactly match the bullet diameter.
    ??? I dont have one. Competition Bullet Seating Die - Redding Reloading Equipment: reloading equipment for rifles, handguns, pistols, revolvers and SAECO bullet casting equipment
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 08:37 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2003
    Location: NC, oceanfront
    Posts: 4,043
    Re: Where should the seating die contact the bullet
    My reply about lapping stem advice in the current VLD thread:
    Be careful with a fit too perfect. This can lead to excess wedging contact up & down the nose, with varying seating forces. This is also the reason you don't want seater stem datums near land contact datums. The angles would be too shallow for the stem to dig into grip.
    Either causing inconsistent CBTOs.

    Believe me, there is a very good reason seater stems contact low on the nose and at angles differing from most ogive profiles.
    Just look at the angles & reason through it.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « VLD seating options | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:47 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC