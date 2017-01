Re: Where to buy 7mm STW brass Quote: valleysnyper Originally Posted by Hi, I am just starting out in reloading, can anyone tell me of a good source for 7mm Stw brass. Also, is it worth it to rebarrel my new 7mm Rum to 7mm Stw ? Looks like shortage of brass for both. Thanks Gary



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/91...-stw-box-of-25 Midway has plenty...

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith