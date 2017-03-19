Re: What's causing dents in brass IMO, the cracked cases at the web are due to repeatedly over sizing the brass and it finally wore thin and caused a case head separation.



The case head separation caused the big dimples at the shoulders because some of the pressure from the powder burn was lost thru the case head separation. The big dimples at the shoulder are often caused by not having enough pressure to seal the case at the neck and shoulder and it allows some of the gases to come back over the shoulder and makes the dimple.



You need to figure out the why of the case head separation....

