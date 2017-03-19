Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


What's causing dents in brass
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:16 PM
What's causing dents in brass
This is Remington full sized brass. They are cracking at the bottom also. I am using the same reloading formula as I was and having no problem until now. What happened
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:23 PM
Re: What's causing dents in brass
Never mind the shoulder dents , that brass is done! You are either really over sizing your brass or have a serious headspace issue .
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:27 PM
Re: What's causing dents in brass
When you say over sizing are you saying that I have used the brass too much and it is done.
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:30 PM
Re: What's causing dents in brass
That brass is about to separate just ahead of the belt . Read up on sizing brass and headspace for belted cartridges. It may just be worn out , but you could have a very real safety issue.
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:32 PM
Re: What's causing dents in brass
IMO, the cracked cases at the web are due to repeatedly over sizing the brass and it finally wore thin and caused a case head separation.

The case head separation caused the big dimples at the shoulders because some of the pressure from the powder burn was lost thru the case head separation. The big dimples at the shoulder are often caused by not having enough pressure to seal the case at the neck and shoulder and it allows some of the gases to come back over the shoulder and makes the dimple.

You need to figure out the why of the case head separation....
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:33 PM
Re: What's causing dents in brass
Thanks a bunch for the info. I just couldn't figure out what was going wrong. When I put the gun up it was shooting great and I sized the brass and it started doing this. I just kind of figured it was me doing something wrong
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:34 PM
Re: What's causing dents in brass
I have shot this brass a lot so it's probably because of the oversizing
