04-28-2017, 04:19 PM
What the heck is happening??? 26 Nosler
I finally found a load in my 26 nosler that shot sub .5 moa at 100 yards. I am using 140 Berger VLDs and Retumbo as my charge. The load is on the hotter side but no sticky bolt, some slight primer puckering, chrono read 3370 as the average which honestly surprised me because this is near starting load according to bergers data.

Anyways, shot great at 100, took it out to 300 and shot a 3 shot group, 2 were within an inch of each other but there as no 3rd hole. Went back and shot another one at 300 and i saw dust kick up at the 250 yard line and about 10 feet left. Next shot was again 50 yards short or so and way right. I figured my scope bit the dust, so I decided to shoot at the target we put up at 200 yards just to see. My 2 shots I took at 200 yards were sub moa and right elevation... so the scope is fine. What is happening to my bullets past 200 yards? Are bergers know to destabilize? Is something fishy going on in the barrel?? I am really concerned/confused.

Thanks
04-28-2017, 04:31 PM
Re: What the heck is happening??? 26 Nosler
Are you running hunting or Target Bullets? Sounds like you're blowing them up and switching to Target Bullets will probably fix your issue. If you're already using Target Bullets you may need to slow them down.
04-28-2017, 04:35 PM
Re: What the heck is happening??? 26 Nosler
Are these hunting or target VLDs?

Berger bullets have had issues in the past with blowing up at high speeds or shooting thru hot barrels like one might in a match. It is why they developed the "target" in the yellow boxes with thicker jackets. The target bullets have thicker jackets than the hunting bullets.

I think you may have much better luck with something like their 140 target hybrid. With its thicker jacket it probably won't come apart at those speeds. Plus at those velocities the thicker jacket may work even better on game. The thin hunting jacket may be too explosive on game at 26 Nosler speeds, close range anyway.
04-28-2017, 04:46 PM
Re: What the heck is happening??? 26 Nosler
Sorry, these are the 140 hunting vlds.

I am hesitant to using a target bullet on wild game. I want to be ethical
04-28-2017, 05:03 PM
Re: What the heck is happening??? 26 Nosler
Shoot a 140 Hybrid and you shouldn't have a single issue on game. Your velocity and twist rate is putting too much strain on the jacket.
