What the heck is happening??? 26 Nosler I finally found a load in my 26 nosler that shot sub .5 moa at 100 yards. I am using 140 Berger VLDs and Retumbo as my charge. The load is on the hotter side but no sticky bolt, some slight primer puckering, chrono read 3370 as the average which honestly surprised me because this is near starting load according to bergers data.



Anyways, shot great at 100, took it out to 300 and shot a 3 shot group, 2 were within an inch of each other but there as no 3rd hole. Went back and shot another one at 300 and i saw dust kick up at the 250 yard line and about 10 feet left. Next shot was again 50 yards short or so and way right. I figured my scope bit the dust, so I decided to shoot at the target we put up at 200 yards just to see. My 2 shots I took at 200 yards were sub moa and right elevation... so the scope is fine. What is happening to my bullets past 200 yards? Are bergers know to destabilize? Is something fishy going on in the barrel?? I am really concerned/confused.



Thanks