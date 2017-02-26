Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


What groups to choose
02-26-2017, 12:58 PM
What groups to choose
Hello,
I am new to reloading, this is my first time developing a load. I shot 9 groups yesterday with 168 gr ABLRs and Retumbo from 69-73 grains in my 7mag finnlight. My analysis was 71-71.5 have the smallest groups, but then I was told that it is better to choose a flatter horizontal group. Any advice on what groups/powdercharges to choose to further my load development would really help. Also any other load development advise would be great.

Notice The bottom groups (exept the 69gr ABLR) are labeled TTSX please disregard those.

Thanks
What groups to choose-img_1173.jpg   What groups to choose-img_1174.jpg  

What groups to choose-img_1175.jpg  
02-26-2017, 01:01 PM
Re: What groups to choose
noseeumdapikshuresbruh.
02-26-2017, 01:20 PM
Re: What groups to choose
noseeumdapikshuresbruh.
Hopefully pictures are good now.
02-26-2017, 01:47 PM
Re: What groups to choose
If It were me.. I would look at 72.5 to 73 for the LRAB. Those two have very little vertical. The horizontal on them could have been a hot barrel, wind, bag position, etc.

I would not ignore the TTSX stuff though! That 70.5 to 71.5 with the TTSX show promise too. The rifle may shoot one bullet better than another. Don try to force it to shoot the LRAB if it doesn't like them.

Also, question about what you're shooting off of. Bipod? Bags? Are you letting the rifle free recoil or holding on to it? Sometimes a light rifle in a mag cartridge like that needs to be controlled with a firm grip.
02-26-2017, 01:51 PM
Re: What groups to choose
Well i would work with 73 and 73.5. Very little vertical between those two loads. You may have found a wide accuracy node there

Seating depth test may tighten them right up

After seating depth test check charges between 72.9 and 73.6 in 0.1 incriments.

Seems you are.quite a bit over max
02-26-2017, 02:00 PM
Re: What groups to choose
Well i would work with 73 and 73.5. Very little vertical between those two loads. You may have found a wide accuracy node there

Seating depth test may tighten them right up

After seating depth test check charges between 72.9 and 73.6 in 0.1 incriments.
02-26-2017, 02:10 PM
Re: What groups to choose
If It were me.. I would look at 72.5 to 73 for the LRAB. Those two have very little vertical. The horizontal on them could have been a hot barrel, wind, bag position, etc.

I would not ignore the TTSX stuff though! That 70.5 to 71.5 with the TTSX show promise too. The rifle may shoot one bullet better than another. Don try to force it to shoot the LRAB if it doesn't like them.

Also, question about what you're shooting off of. Bipod? Bags? Are you letting the rifle free recoil or holding on to it? Sometimes a light rifle in a mag cartridge like that needs to be controlled with a firm grip.
I'll second the firm grip. I've got a x-bolt eclipse hunter that's on the light side. If you lean into and have a firm grip it shoots .5 moa or under. If i try to let it free recoil I get weird fliers and groups in general open up.
