What groups to choose

I am new to reloading, this is my first time developing a load. I shot 9 groups yesterday with 168 gr ABLRs and Retumbo from 69-73 grains in my 7mag finnlight. My analysis was 71-71.5 have the smallest groups, but then I was told that it is better to choose a flatter horizontal group. Any advice on what groups/powdercharges to choose to further my load development would really help. Also any other load development advise would be great.



Notice The bottom groups (exept the 69gr ABLR) are labeled TTSX please disregard those.



