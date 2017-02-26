|
Re: What groups to choose
If It were me.. I would look at 72.5 to 73 for the LRAB. Those two have very little vertical. The horizontal on them could have been a hot barrel, wind, bag position, etc.
I would not ignore the TTSX stuff though! That 70.5 to 71.5 with the TTSX show promise too. The rifle may shoot one bullet better than another. Don try to force it to shoot the LRAB if it doesn't like them.
Also, question about what you're shooting off of. Bipod? Bags? Are you letting the rifle free recoil or holding on to it? Sometimes a light rifle in a mag cartridge like that needs to be controlled with a firm grip.
