What is going on with this brass?
Unread 06-11-2017, 05:20 PM
What is going on with this brass?
I'm fighting an issue and could use some help. For background, I have a factory new Rem 700 in 7mm rem mag with about 100 rounds through it. Factory and reloaded ammo loads without issue and after firing the bolt lifts but on some it won't pull back. On half I can get it to pull back with extra force others require a tap on the bolt with a rubber mallet before it will come out. Regardless if the brass extracted fine or not I cannot get any of the fired brass to rechamber. When I try to stick a piece of fired brass in the chamber it gets stuck just shy of two-tenths of an inch from the belt. This spot matches exactly a ring I'm seeing around the brass. Once the brass is FL resized it loads without issue.

What could be going on here? My first thought is the bolt face isn't true to the chamber but I don't want to spend 200 on trueing the action and bolt if it won't fix the problem. The gun shoots great with my last two groups at 100 of .24 and .20 of an inch but a rapid follow on shot is currently out of the question. Attached is a pic showing the marks on the case where it gets stuck.
Unread 06-11-2017, 05:35 PM
Re: What is going on with this brass?
can you get measurements in the area that's looks bulged in pics? Also with a headspace comparator, pics are a little distorted but it looks to be either an elliptical shaped or just oversized chamber just ahead of belt. Could also be excessive headspace.
Unread 06-11-2017, 05:46 PM
Re: What is going on with this brass?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Nmm347 View Post
I'm fighting an issue and could use some help. For background, I have a factory new Rem 700 in 7mm rem mag with about 100 rounds through it. Factory and reloaded ammo loads without issue and after firing the bolt lifts but on some it won't pull back. On half I can get it to pull back with extra force others require a tap on the bolt with a rubber mallet before it will come out. Regardless if the brass extracted fine or not I cannot get any of the fired brass to rechamber. When I try to stick a piece of fired brass in the chamber it gets stuck just shy of two-tenths of an inch from the belt. This spot matches exactly a ring I'm seeing around the brass. Once the brass is FL resized it loads without issue.

What could be going on here? My first thought is the bolt face isn't true to the chamber but I don't want to spend 200 on trueing the action and bolt if it won't fix the problem. The gun shoots great with my last two groups at 100 of .24 and .20 of an inch but a rapid follow on shot is currently out of the question. Attached is a pic showing the marks on the case where it gets stuck.

The chamber is rough - have a good smith polish the chamber.
Unread 06-11-2017, 06:58 PM
Re: What is going on with this brass?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Georgiashooter View Post
can you get measurements in the area that's looks bulged in pics? Also with a headspace comparator, pics are a little distorted but it looks to be either an elliptical shaped or just oversized chamber just ahead of belt. Could also be excessive headspace.
Measurements .075 before the line, on the line, and .075 after the line are .5115 .5110 and .5110. It looks like a bulge but I can't find one with the caliper.
Unread 06-11-2017, 07:04 PM
Re: What is going on with this brass?
I believe cat shooter is correct with rough chamber. The scratches made it appear bulged.
Unread 06-11-2017, 07:36 PM
Re: What is going on with this brass?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Nmm347 View Post
after firing the bolt lifts but on some it won't pull back. On half I can get it to pull back with extra force others require a tap on the bolt with a rubber mallet before it will come out.
To me this sounds like the action is mistimed, in that the bolt may not be engaging the extraction ramp early enough.
No matter the interference fit of your brass/chamber, by full turn of the bolt handle(even if you have to beat that handle turn) the cases should be freed for removal.
A gunsmith can fix this.
