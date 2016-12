What Drill Press for the Bench...? Iíd like to get a small drill press for the bench to help with case prep. My hand and finger joints arenít getting any younger. I know I can look at the motorized case prep centers but I really just need it for quick neck cleaning work. I donít plan on trimming with it. Iím tired of using my handheld drill as well. But space is limited on the bench and I know many drill presses are rather large in size. Wondering if any of you would have a recommendation on a good, small one. I know they make some very small ones for jewelers, but didnít know if they would be too small or not. Any feedback is appreciated. Thanks!