     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page What do you do....
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

What do you do....
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-26-2016, 07:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Jasper, Al
Posts: 10
What do you do....
When there is no way in hell you can seat a bullet out far enough to reach the lands? I have a Sig SHR970 in 300wm that I'm trying to load for. Using the 200g ELDX bullets and R22 powder. I'm limited by mag length and having issues dialing in the load. Thinking of switching to h1000 powder.

I've been reloading for a while for .300wm, 7mag, 7.62x54r and 6.5/284. I built the 6.5 on a long action so I have no issues with that gun and it shoots 1/2moa or better when I do my part. I've been able to load an extremely accurate load for a buddy's 300 with 168g bergers. My 300 is giving me fits though.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 07:25 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Location: End of the Oregon Trail
    Posts: 2,030
    Re: What do you do....
    For a dedicated LR rifle, I would just load it as a single shot. Or switch to a bullet profile that doesn't require being seated to the lands.
    __________________
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 07:29 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2003
    Location: NC, oceanfront
    Posts: 4,036
    Re: What do you do....
    I recommend full seating testing, and if that leads to bypassing a mag for accuracy, so be it.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 08:05 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2015
    Posts: 764
    Re: What do you do....
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Joshm28 View Post
    When there is no way in hell you can seat a bullet out far enough to reach the lands? I have a Sig SHR970 in 300wm that I'm trying to load for. Using the 200g ELDX bullets and R22 powder. I'm limited by mag length and having issues dialing in the load. Thinking of switching to h1000 powder.

    I've been reloading for a while for .300wm, 7mag, 7.62x54r and 6.5/284. I built the 6.5 on a long action so I have no issues with that gun and it shoots 1/2moa or better when I do my part. I've been able to load an extremely accurate load for a buddy's 300 with 168g bergers. My 300 is giving me fits though.
    Simple. It works. Found my jump 0.127 off the lands

    Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from VLD Bullets in Your Rifle | Berger Bullets Blog
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 08:38 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2015
    Location: Jasper, Al
    Posts: 10
    Re: What do you do....
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by rcoody View Post
    I just went back and read that again. I'll give it a try.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 09:40 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,225
    Re: What do you do....
    I have four rifles I load single shot...
    Never thought I was ever handicapped by doing so.
    I three of them are magazine rifles, I don't thing I ever loaded the mags as long as I have had them..
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 6.5 Saum with Hornady 6.5 4s dies | Question on neck sizing and tension . . . »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:31 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC