What do you do.... When there is no way in hell you can seat a bullet out far enough to reach the lands? I have a Sig SHR970 in 300wm that I'm trying to load for. Using the 200g ELDX bullets and R22 powder. I'm limited by mag length and having issues dialing in the load. Thinking of switching to h1000 powder.



I've been reloading for a while for .300wm, 7mag, 7.62x54r and 6.5/284. I built the 6.5 on a long action so I have no issues with that gun and it shoots 1/2moa or better when I do my part. I've been able to load an extremely accurate load for a buddy's 300 with 168g bergers. My 300 is giving me fits though.