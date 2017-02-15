Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


What dies for a 6.5 SAUM
Unread 02-15-2017, 11:46 PM
What dies for a 6.5 SAUM
I'm getting a 6.5 SAUM put together and am a little confused on what to do for dies.
I was originally going to use a type s 7 SAUM bushing die and neck down with s .291 bushing, and for the seating die I planned on just swapping out the seater stem with a 6.5 caliber stem.
After doing some research it looks like changing the seating stem won't work, and using a bushing die will cause issues when neck turning.
Has anyone found this to be true?
I've been looking at the whidden 6.5 SAUM full length bushing dies but am wondering if I should go non bushing.
Unread 02-16-2017, 12:01 AM
Re: What dies for a 6.5 SAUM
GAP has Redding dies for the 6.5 Gap 4s.
and Whidden has a article on their web site about how to choose between Bushing on non Bushing dies.
« Reloder-16 loads | nosler rdf load data for 6 mm Creedmoor »
