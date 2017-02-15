What dies for a 6.5 SAUM I'm getting a 6.5 SAUM put together and am a little confused on what to do for dies.

I was originally going to use a type s 7 SAUM bushing die and neck down with s .291 bushing, and for the seating die I planned on just swapping out the seater stem with a 6.5 caliber stem.

After doing some research it looks like changing the seating stem won't work, and using a bushing die will cause issues when neck turning.

Has anyone found this to be true?

I've been looking at the whidden 6.5 SAUM full length bushing dies but am wondering if I should go non bushing.

