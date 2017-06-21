Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-21-2017, 08:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Dayton Ohio
Posts: 89
What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
I am hoping you guys can shed some light on what causes dents in cases right below the shoulder like these I discovered recently on these PPU 8mm Mauser cases when separating them from the tumbling media. I only realized they were there after I FL resized them, so I don't know if they occurred during loading into the chamber, firing, extraction, or resizing. I have also seen this kind of dent occasionally on 30-06 cases. Any ideas?

Also, it is OK to load these cases as normal or slightly down loaded and just blow the dent out on the next firing, or are these cases done?

Thanks!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these-20170621_002008.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-21-2017, 08:22 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 1,493
Re: What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
These could be from too much lube when you resized them. I have also seen these type dents in cases that were loaded too light.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-21-2017, 09:05 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,341
Re: What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
I've seen it too when cases were loaded too light. The neck does not seal the chamber fast enough or completely and some of the gas flows around the neck and dimples the case. I wouldn't try to download them any more than you have.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-21-2017, 09:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Dayton Ohio
Posts: 89
Re: What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
Interesting. I don't think too much lube was a problem cause I was using a lube pad. These cases may have been the couple I loaded near minimum load as I was working up a load. I'll try to cognizant of that during future load development and resizing.

So am I good to just blow out the dent with the next firing and proceed as normal?
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-21-2017, 09:42 PM
Axl Axl is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 52
Re: What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these
I have had those when a piece of debris- walnut media is in the die.
They will shoot out
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« How does this work??? | Hornady 105 A-Max discontinued? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC