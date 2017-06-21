What causes dents in cases below the shoulder like these I am hoping you guys can shed some light on what causes dents in cases right below the shoulder like these I discovered recently on these PPU 8mm Mauser cases when separating them from the tumbling media. I only realized they were there after I FL resized them, so I don't know if they occurred during loading into the chamber, firing, extraction, or resizing. I have also seen this kind of dent occasionally on 30-06 cases. Any ideas?



Also, it is OK to load these cases as normal or slightly down loaded and just blow the dent out on the next firing, or are these cases done?



